🎸A new rock musical puts Shakespeare on blast | Things to Do

Hey folks,

We’re getting into that time of year when it feels like time is accelerating into the holiday season and I still need to decide what side dish I’m making for Thanksgiving this year. (I’m not a main dish cook and for that, my family is eternally grateful.) Luckily our food team has been working on a massive guide to the holiday with some of the coolest and quirkiest recipes. Potatoes au Gritty, anyone? Hoagie stuffing? Are you planning to cook anything special? Let me know!

This weekend, see a rocking reworking of Macbeth, listen to new music from a West Philly-raised jazz composer, meet the Philly songwriting teens who caught John Legend’s attention, and explore the exciting new Franklin Institute exhibit “Wondrous Space.”

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

The new show Macbeth in Stride reworks the Shakespearean classic as a rock musical told primarily through Lady Macbeth and a trio of glamorous witches as her cheeky chorus. Renowned stage director Whitney White gets in front of the curtain for this play, which she wrote through a Black woman’s lens that refreshingly challenges Shakespeare’s legacy. It’s a killer concert and a bloody good time.

📅 Your weekly social calendar

🎹 West Philly sounds: Jazz composer Sumi Tonooka gets a homecoming this weekend as part of the Painted Bride Art Center’s Jazz on Market series. Her group Alchemy Sound Project will premiere her latest work, “Under the Surface,” which she wrote during the pandemic when she returned to Philadelphia.

🏒 Keep it Gritty: The NHL season is underway and that means we’re looking at all Gritty, all the time. Build your very orange wardrobe with goodies from the best local spots to buy Gritty and Flyers merch.

🎤 The Philly teens inspiring John Legend: The new documentary Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (now streaming on Max) follows students in Hill-Freedman World Academy songwriting program as they create an original studio album from scratchpad to SoundCloud. The teens got to celebrate the film premiere with executive producer John Legend and they spoke with me about the process, their dreams for the future, and what they want viewers to know about the real Philadelphia.

🍻 New watering hole: Look inside a new Irish pub — on wheels! Park a Pub, created by an Ireland-born carpenter, offers Guinness on tap and a cozy atmosphere that’s available to rent.

💫 Look to the stars: If nearing the end of the year has you seeking some celestial guidance, we rounded up astrologers and tarot card readers in Philadelphia.

🪐 To infinity and beyond: Ahead of celebrating its 200th anniversary, the Franklin Institute just opened the new core exhibit “Wondrous Space.” Touch a centuries-old meteorite, learn about space gardening, toss coins into vortex tunnels, and see a massive sculpture of Mars. Take a walk through the exhibit with my colleague and verified space nerd Stephanie Farr.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Catch Black Thought (Tariq Trotter) launching his new book at Uncle Bobbies, wear your plaid best to the Philly Flannel Fest, and try everything at the Philadelphia Street Food Festival.

⭐ The thing of the week

Atlantic City’s The James — formerly the James Candy Company, the birthplace of salt water taffy — is opening a pop-up art installation this weekend with an opening night party on Friday. More than 20 artists have taken over the historic building for “ARTeriors,” which will run through Dec. 10. In addition to colorful interior designs and murals, house music group Weekday Underground will host events over the next month with various artists. Find out more here.

🍂 Fall into fall

🎽 On the run: Next weekend is the Philadelphia Marathon 2023. Are you running? I’m certainly not, but kudos to everyone tackling the challenge. Whether you’re participating or sitting on the sidelines, here’s everything to know about the Philadelphia Marathon weekend.

🍽️ New and noteworthy: There’s so many openings! Read up on a Vietnamese bar-restaurant, a steakhouse, a taqueria, a pie shop, a dumpling spot, and so many more upcoming food spots that we’re most excited about.

🎪 Trapeze into the new year: If you’re already planning for the spring, Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo show will finally make its Philadelphia debut in May. If you can’t wait that long, catch the aerial acrobats in Cirque Dreams Holidaze in December.

🍹 Get through Thanksgiving the right way: With a very boozy punch. Here’s the recipe.

🦃 Find what’s for dinner: Thanksgiving shopping doesn’t have to be boring or daunting. We’ve got a guide to navigating all the Thanksgiving food shops in Philly and the suburbs.

🍗 The most Philly meal: What’s on the table for the most Philly Thanksgiving ever? We’ve got recipe suggestions for everything from hoagie stuffing to potatoes au Gritty to cranberry water ice. Yes, our food team is entirely serious.

❓Pop quiz❓

Which of these famous Shakespeare lines is NOT from Macbeth?

A) “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and caldron bubble.”

B) “Out, damned spot!”

C) “Fair is foul, and foul is fair.”

D) “To be, or not to be, that is the question.”

📮 To let me know which of the above is correct, write me back.

Also, shout out to Mike S. who responded to my vampire quiz from 10/27 and pointed out an error (and a spoiler for What We Do in the Shadows!). Totally my mistake, but the character who I thought wasn’t a vampire has since turned into one. Thanks for keeping me on my toes, folks!

This week, I’m in the middle of binge-watching Gilmore Girls, the ultimate autumnal show. What are you watching? Let me know!