By the end of the second day, our ship reached Nauta, the small town that connects to Iquitos by road. Here, a lot of locals got off. A bus to Iquitos would take only two hours, rather than the eight hours left to travel on the river. After four days without showering, I found the idea of getting to our destination quicker pretty appealing, but, after buying some beer and snacks, all the international travelers got back on board and gathered on the topmost deck above the wheelhouse. We just weren’t done with our journey.