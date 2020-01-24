The next day, I had moved on from the bald eagles — I now cared only about blankets. I returned to Amana and was walking down the street when a mother exclaimed to her son, “Bald eagle,” and pointed to the sky. The little boy and I both looked up and watched the bird soar toward the setting sun. Tinted in golden light, the bald eagle looked regal and proud, even if he was just going to freeload in a farmer’s field.