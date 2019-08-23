Aboard a 22-foot Santana heavy-weather boat — “ideal for the strong winds we do get up here!” — Emrick gave us a tour and explained “points of sail,” or how the boat interacts with the wind. Sailing requires knowing how to orient the boat relative to the wind; it is virtually impossible to sail directly into it. Emrick explained the different points in a way that the kids and I both grasped, and he also had a laminated diagram explaining the points, to which we referred throughout the lesson.