Not included on that was the death last week of an 18-month-old from Indiana, who fell from the 11th floor deck of the Freedom of the Seas while it was docked in Puerto Rico. According to a lawyer representing the family, the toddler’s grandfather lifted her up onto a wooden railing in a child’s play area, not realizing there was no glass on the other side. The incident is under investigation in Puerto Rico, but attorney Michael Winkleman said he was considering a negligence lawsuit against Royal Caribbean, which owns the ship.