Ever imagine taking a dip in one of the ornate pools at Hearst Castle, the famously opulent private residence built by newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst on the California coast midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco?
Now you can, on selected evenings — in a pool party with a $1,250-per-person ticket price.
The pools have been among the most photographed parts of the 165-room mansion and grounds designed by architect Julia Morgan between 1919 and 1947.
The Neptune Pool, noted for its sweeping colonnades and Italian relief sculptures, will be open 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 6, Aug. 3 and 24, and Sept. 21. It’s 104 feet long and more than 3 feet at the shallow end and 10 feet at the deep end. Pool parties are limited to 40 guests.
The indoor Roman Pool, which shimmers with deep blue glass tiles and is decorated with statues of Greek and Roman figures, will open those same hours on July 20 and Oct. 19, to 20 guests. Mosaic tile patterns covering the pool area were inspired by a 5th century mausoleum in Ravenna, Italy.
Pool parties include “savory and sweet treats” as well as local wines and craft beers, according to the website foundationathearstcastle.com. Prices drop to $950 for members of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.
The events benefit the foundation, which raises money to support conservation and restoration at the 127-acre site, which has been a California state park since 1958. Tickets go on sale July 1.
Visitors can skip the swim and take various guided tours that start at $25 for adults ($12 for children, 5 to 12) for 60 minutes. Information at hearstcastle.org.