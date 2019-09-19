Everyone knows that you’re supposed to pack sturdy walking shoes for excursions out and about. The folks who designed Skinners Minimalist Barefoot Sock Shoes beg to differ — or at least broaden your options.
They take the stance that plenty of traveling feet would be happier on most terrain unbound by all that structure and weight. Skinners’ alternative is a pull-on, ankle-hugging high-tech sock with a grippy, shoe-like sole.
The breathable multi-layer uppers combine yarns made of silver-infused antibacterial, moisture-wicking polypropylene, silky viscose, soft cotton, and Lycra (for form-fitting light compression). The soles are made of a puncture-resistant, waterproof, double-layer polymer/plastic compound and are securely fused to the sock uppers with no glue or seams.
Weighing less than 6 ounces a pair, Skinners Sock Shoes are machine-washable and stash compactly in the included drawstring pouch or in a pocket. They are not intended for extended cold-weather exposure, nor for feet with serious orthopedic challenges.
Skinners Barefoot Sock Shoes in black with red, green, blue, or other color accents are about $60 in unisex sizes at skinners.cc.