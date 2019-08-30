Kamprad grew up in this era of uplift. He started selling objects at the peewee age of 5 — matchboxes provided by his Aunt Erna, fish he peddled on his mother’s bicycle. When he turned 17, his birthday wish was not a car or a kiss from his sweetheart but to register his own company. He called his business Ikea: I and K for the initials of his name; E for his family farm, Elmtaryd; and A for the province, Agunnaryd.