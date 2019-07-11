A roomy soft fleece hood is sewn to the outer perimeter of the fleece-covered memory foam neck ring, providing extra warmth for your head — and blocking out light if duck your head in deeper and tighten the integrated drawstring. The pillow has an adjustable cord lock at the chin to get the fit just right; a little patch pocket sewn into the side of the pillow can hold ear buds, some bills, or even a credit card.