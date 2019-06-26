To be fair, Apple’s cases are slimmer and lighter than Logitech’s. And Apple’s integrated keyboard is powered directly by the tablet, while the Logitech keyboards require Bluetooth pairing and their own integrated battery. But the Logitech cases boast heavy duty silicone bumpers that better defend all four corners (for drop protection), and Logitech’s keys are backlit (but not Apple’s), with a more tactile feel and a satisfying click that beats Apple’s softish muffled performance.