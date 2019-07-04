No more sticking a thermometer under your kid’s — or anyone’s — tongue to take a temperature. Thanks to WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, the new Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer gets the job done with just a gentle touch to the temple.
Pair the Thermo with your smart device via a free iOS or Android app, press the on button, and swish the green-tipped top of the thermometer across the forehead. Sixteen infrared sensors will quickly measure body temperature and report results on both the thermometer LED display and your device’s screen.
The Thermo can create eight user profiles and keep a log for each over time. It measures temperatures between 95.9 degrees and 107.6 degrees Fahrenheit (or in Celsius mode). The app lets you assign a photo to each profile, with a timeline to track symptoms and notes regarding each person.
The smooth white ABS plastic cylinder is 4.57 inches long and 1.31 inches around and weighs a mere 2.7 ounces. The Thermo can run for up to two years on two (included) replaceable AAA batteries.
The Thermo isn’t cheap, but its non-invasive (and more sanitary) record-keeping provides quite a bang for the bucks.
Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer is about $100 at withings.com/us/en/thermo