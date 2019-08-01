Posted: August 1, 2019 - 12:01 AM Larissa and Michael Milne Newsletters Get the news you need to start your day Sign Up Inquirer Morning Newsletter Never Miss a Story Subscribe We Recommend On the Mongolian steppe: No phone, no pool, no pets (i.e., don’t get attached to the animals) Brendan Jones, For The Inquirer Travel Gear: Stash-It Hair Brush Diversion Safe Judi Dash A short respite in Morocco’s Tighza Valley Marilyn Jones, For The Inquirer The best times to visit monuments and memorials on D.C.’s National Mall Fritz Hahn, Washington Post Is cruising safe? Most of the time, but beware of what can go wrong Hannah Sampson Travel Gear: Power Spurz Light-Up Heel Safety Lights Judi Dash