Thomas, who attended the Shipleyh School in Bryn Mawr, adds, “Also go to some screenings where there are cast/crew question-and-answer sessions. After you watch a film, it is very informative to hear how it was made and speak with the cast about how they developed their roles. I would also recommend seeing several diverse types of films at a festival. There are many hidden gems out there, and they aren’t always the films with the most publicity.”