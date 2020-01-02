By the time we reached the airport, that flight delay had been extended to six hours — enough time to warrant exploring lounge options. We were flying on Norwegian, an excellent budget airline, but one that has no airport lounges. Enter LoungeBuddy. We could purchase access to the Star Alliance lounge for 30 euros each, which gave us access to a buffet supper, open bar and soft drinks, and unlimited internet, all with comfortable seating and access to private restrooms and showers. It helped take the sting out of the long delay.