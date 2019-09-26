LifeProof is best known for its smartphone cases, which excel at insulating fragile phones from drops. The company has branched out with a different kind of insulation — thermal — with its tough new nylon Backpack Cooler.
At 17 inches high by 11 inches wide by 9 inches deep, the cooler can keep ice (and the equivalent of 24 beverage cans) chill for up to two days; the water-repellent lining prevents leakage for about the same duration.
The adjustable padded back straps and cinching chest strap help balance the load and reduce neck and shoulder strain. An integrated metal bottle opener and built-in mesh bottle holder flank the sides.
Though soft-sided, the cooler can sit upright without sagging. Long pull tabs on the flip-over double-zipper lid make for quick access.
The bag can protect more than food. Load it with make-up, lotions, medications, and other temperature-sensitive items for a trip to the beach or protection in a hot parked car. A zippered pocket at the front is great for stashing documents, keys, credit cards, and other small items.
LifeProof Backpack Cooler is about $70 at lifeproof.com and other online retailers.