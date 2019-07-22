The kasbah is built in a square with a patio in the middle open to the sky. Inside the front door is a bright orange painted room with long couches littered with pillows. Through another door is the patio. On this floor are two dining areas and the kitchen. Our meals here are some of the best I have in Morocco, with Omar in charge of the kitchen. Others working here include Mohamed’s younger brother Ahmed, his cousins Abdellah and Hemd, brother-in-law Aziz, and several other men from the village.