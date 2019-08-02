I've had dogs my whole life, and, obviously, they're here for a relatively short period of time. I got to thinking, "Well, the more I do with Mooloo now, and the longer I do those things, if I outlive Mooloo, I will be able to look back at those things, and be able to tie those experiences to Mooloo." So in addition to her enjoying it, I can enjoy it now, but also enjoy it again later on in life.