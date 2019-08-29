Moxy: Other than staying at a room over a pub on an English road trip, this new hotel in Copenhagen, part of a Marriott chain, is the only one where we’ve checked in at the bar. There is no traditional registration desk; the lobby/family room is casually split up into separate communal areas for people to either work, meet, or eat. Giant flamingos, bicycle sculptures, and a gorilla wearing headphones complete the work/play tableau.