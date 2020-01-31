Your kindness to strangers 36 years ago has never been forgotten. You are Rome’s great ambassador. We were young when we met — you and I, our lives were yet to be lived. Strangers — we have never known each other. My husband and I have brought our daughter here, and we have met your son. I revisit you again today after 36 years. You have always been kind, welcoming, and remain the best of Rome and the Italian people. Your hospitality has bridged cultures and established shared kinships. Thank you.