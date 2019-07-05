Afterward, we went to Carrieres de Lumieres, a limestone quarry situated at the base of Les Baux-de-Provence that was abandoned after World War I. The space is now used as a cultural venue for digital art set to music. We saw the show Picasso and the Spanish Masters and, as we stood in the middle of the airy room watching the images of Picasso’s works project onto the walls, Meenakshi remarked that it felt as though we were in the middle of a “very cool” 3-D movie. (The current show is Van Gogh, Starry Night, until New Year’s.)