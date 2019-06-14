That first night, it takes Fraser a while to fall sleep, but the weighted blanket that we’ve brought along and a stack of familiar books help. We get up at 8 a.m., and while I’m eating the breakfast supplied by the hotel, he has the same thing he has every day at home in London: two whole-grain cereal bars with a mug of weak Earl Grey tea. It’s a crucial bit of normality, especially on the morning we are headed to the Colosseum, one of Rome’s two busiest attractions (along with the Vatican), with up to 3,000 visitors at a time.