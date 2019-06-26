In a 2018 news release (when a previous version made the rounds), Aviointeriors said the design would allow airlines to increase the number of passengers by 20 percent, boosting their profits. Perugini clarified Wednesday that airlines would still have to adhere to the total number of people allowed on a plane but could arrange their seating to cater to travelers on different budgets. For example, if no more than 215 passengers were allowed, there could be 10 seats in business class, 137 in standard economy and 68 Skyriders, he said.