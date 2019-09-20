The nonprofit Oregon Observatory is dedicated to providing public access to the heavens. Unlike most research observatories where visitors admire telescopes from afar, it encourages aspiring astronomers to get an eyeful through its scopes, typically 12 to 15 on a given night. Celestial bodies are the stars of the show. And they’re easy to spot, thanks to clear air and the darkness. (Sunriver, the surrounding resort town about 190 miles southeast of Portland, has a stringent lighting ordinance that protects the night sky from light pollution.)