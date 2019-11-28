Take the subway directly to Taipei 101 for a true “modern Taiwan” experience. From 2004 through 2010 this building, shaped like a towering bamboo stalk, was the world’s tallest skyscraper. The observation deck on the 89th floor is an excellent spot to gaze out over the bustling city far below. Architectural geeks like us will enjoy the display of the Super Big Wind Damper, a two-story tall yellow sphere suspended within the upper floors that helps keep the building steady in strong winds.