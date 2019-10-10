Wouldn’t you rather focus on planning your journey and let someone else rounds up the nitty gritty supplies?
The savvy shoppers at Wanderpak have made it their business to create customized travel kits with essentials for your trip, at a reasonable price.
On the interactive website, click on your destination and travel style (i.e.: hotel vacation or backpacking). Up pops a display of 10 or so carefully selected items included in your Wanderpak, plus optional add-ons.
Heading to Europe? Everyone gets an inflatable pillow, portable charger, toiletry kit with TSA-approved bottles, money belt, compact rain poncho, and travel journal. Backpackers also get a quick-dry towel and pack of biodegradable detergent strips, while city slickers get a protective shoe bag and passport cover.
You can skip the specifics and opt for an eight-item starter kit. Or, build your own kit, selecting any five to 25 items for a set price.
Wanderpaks are $58 each; starter kits, $38; build-your-own kits, $5 to $100; add-ons, $3 to $7; at wanderpak.com.