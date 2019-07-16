The Uluru is blessed territory fiercely protected by Aboriginals there, the Washington Post wrote then: "The first Aborigines may have moved into the area that includes Uluru's rock as early as 20,000 years ago, according to a travel website that focuses on the formation. The indigenous people believe the world was unformed and featureless before ancestral beings emerged and shaped species and landscapes. For millennia, Uluru was a holy place, the land where Aborigines believed the shapers of the world walked."