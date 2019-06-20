Yellowstone National Park. This park, which is larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, teems with wolves and bears (grizzly and black), moose and elk, deer, bison and coyotes — creatures that biologists call “charismatic megafauna.” The park also features a diverse and otherworldly landscape defined by geysers and mud baths, canyons and lakes, and raging rivers. The park’s architecture is iconic, from the rustic-yet-magnificent Old Faithful Inn to the picturesque cabins for rent at Mammoth and other Yellowstone waypoints.