How could I not have seen this American Idol story line coming? If you’re watching The Rookie, I’m going to assume it’s for Nathan Fillion and the rest of the cast and not for the plotting, which is beyond far-fetched, even for a show whose premise involves a 40-something rookie police officer in Los Angeles. So no one should be surprised that synergy-happy Disney, which now airs Idol, would have one of the The Rookie’s officers facing host Ryan Seacrest and the judges after responding to a call to the L.A. auditions. Can a musical episode be far behind? 10 p.m. Sunday, ABC.