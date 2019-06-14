The Rosenbach’s daylong outdoor reading of James Joyce’s Ulysses features Philly celebs, music, food trucks, and a beer garden.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rosenbach Museum and Library, 2008 Delancey Place, free, 215-732-1600, rosenbach.org
Local chefs, including Troy Wilson of Zahav, whip up vegan/gluten-free soup and sourdough bread. Proceeds will go to programming at Rowhouse Grocery, which works to provide South Philly with affordable and fresh groceries.
6 to 8 p.m., Rowhouse Grocery, 1713 McKean St., suggested $10-$20, rowhousegrocery.com
Let the memory linger on! The slinky, tuneful tribute to old T.S. Eliot and his practical cats.
7:30 p.m., with additional performances through June 30, Forrest Theatre, 1114 Walnut St., $62 to $112, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
On his latest tour, “The Great Depresh,” the stand-up comic best known for his absurdist observational comedy discusses his lifelong battle with depression.
8 p.m., Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., $23, 215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
In preparation for a Leonard Bernstein biopic, the Jenkintown native joins the Philadelphia Orchestra’s staged production of Bernstein’s Candide for three performances. He and actor Carey Mulligan narrate. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
7:30 p.m., with additional performances Friday and Saturday, Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St., $150 to $310, 215-893-1999, philorch.org
Hundreds of artists set up shop right on Main Street for one weekend. Find jewelry, ceramics, paintings, woodworking, textiles, and more mixed in with food and drink vendors.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Main Street, pay as you go, 215-482-9565, manayunk.com
The headliners have ceased to be eye-catching, but the camping fest is world-class in terms of amenities. There’s lots of talent on hand, including Tyler the Creator, Courtney Barnett, TLC, Travis Scott, Tank and the Bangas, Vampire Weekend, Car Seat Headrest, and Hop Along.
All day Friday through Sunday, the Woodlands, 1131 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, Del., $129 and up, 855-282-4898, fireflyfestival.com