Theatre in the X creates professional theater for West Philadelphians. Here, they perform a play about a merchant’s eldest daughter making the ultimate sacrifice to a monstrous beast, with a twist.
5 p.m., with an additional performance on Aug. 18, Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine St., free (BYO chair), fortheloveoftheater@gmail.com, theatreinthex.com
Before Crazy Rich Asians and The Joy Luck Club, there was Flower Drum Song, a 1961 adaptation of a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical about a young Chinese immigrant named Mei Li, who arrives in San Francisco in search of love and a better future. It was the first Hollywood film to feature an all-Asian cast, including Miyoshi Umeki, the first and only Asian American actress to win an Oscar for acting.
7 to 10 p.m., Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catharine St., free, 215-922-3456, fleisher.org
You’ve binge-watched the third season, now test your knowledge at Goose Island Brewhouse. Channel your inner Eleven for five rounds of trivia chock-full of ‘80s pop-rock and Spielberg references.
7 to 9 p.m., Goose Island Brewhouse, 1002 Canal St., free, reservations required, 215-560-8181, facebook.com/GoosePhilly
The Indonesian dancer and choreographer teaches a series of dances during this interactive evening. She’ll also highlight their cultural contexts and showcase how art can lead to community action.
7 to 8:30 p.m., Headlong Dance Theater, 1170 S. Broad St., $12, 215-545-9195, interculturaljourneys.org/sinta
The 58th Folk Fest goes old school with David Crosby & Friends as headliners, but there’s younger talent sprinkled throughout the lineup, such as Nashville songwriting stars Margo Price and Amanda Shires, black British country singer Yola, Bucks County’s Langhorne Slim, and African American folklorist Dom Flemons.
7:30 p.m. (campers only), with additional performances through Aug. 18, Old Pool Farm, 1212 Barnbridge Drive, Collegeville, $100-$180 for festival passes, $33.50-$73.80 for day passes, free for ages 11 and under, 215-247-1300, pfs.org
Celebrate India’s Independence Day (Aug. 15) a little late at Penn’s Landing with food, dancing, and traditional music. Visitors can also purchase crafts and jewelry from vendors.
Noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, Great Plaza, Penn’s Landing, 101 N. Columbus Blvd., free, facebook.com/ciophilly
The Philly Art Collective pays tribute to the late rapper with an exhibit in his honor, with a portion of the donations collected going to a local arts organization. The first 100 patrons receive a free Nipsey print. There will also be free wine and live music.
2 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Philly Art Collective Gallery, 253 N. Third St., free for the first 600 patrons, then admission is donations-based, 267-980-5399, facebook.com/phillyartcollective