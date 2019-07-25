Starting Sept. 23, Amtrak will offer non-stop Acela train service between Washington, D.C., and New York City, the passenger railroad announced Thursday,
By bypassing Philadelphia; Baltimore; Newark, N.J.; and Wilmington, the train is expected to make the trip in two hours, 35 minutes, compared to the nearly three hours it takes for currently operating Acela Express trains.
The weekday service will be launched with one southbound train leaving New York at 6:35 a.m. and one northbound train departing Washington at 4:30 p.m., Amtrak said in a statement.
The non-stop service comes as Amtrak is preparing to test the next generation of Acela trains, which are expected to offer direct service between Washington and New York and New York and Boston starting in 2021.
Washington and New York are Amtrak’s busiest stations.
The railroad said it “will be weighing potential expansion [of non-stop service] in terms of location and frequency” in the future.
» READ MORE: Amtrak’s Acela: More cannonball than bullet