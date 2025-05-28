Here are the major road construction projects coming to Cherry Hill

Camden County last month launched a $161 million infrastructure project, which the county says will help repair aging roads and bridges in “one of the oldest regions in the state.”

In Cherry Hill, six improvement projects are slated for 2025 and 2026, including a $3 million renovation of Springdale Road and a $7.5 million improvement of Kresson Road.

Advertisement

“This investment underscores our commitment to the county’s more than 1,200 lane miles of road that we maintain and preserve. It will be a tremendous enhancement for drivers, pedestrians and business owners throughout the region,” Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer said in a news release.

“Over the next two years residents will see the reconstruction and improvements to all of our infrastructure throughout the county. There may be some short-term inconvenience, but the long-term gratification for our community will be priceless.”

The county said projects would improve aging roads, provide safer crossings and travel lanes for pedestrians, and add Americans with Disabilities Act enhancements.

Here’s the full list of roads and intersections slated for improvement in and around Cherry Hill:

2025

Park Boulevard between Grove Street and Park Drive ($1 million). Kresson Road between Marlkress Road and Cropwell Road ($7.5 million).

2026