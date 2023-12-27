Structural damage closes Roosevelt Expressway ramp to I-76 West

Drivers should expect delays at the Roosevelt Expressway ramp to I-76 West after a large vehicle struck the bridge Tuesday afternoon, causing structural damage.

The ramp will remain closed until bridge engineers can safely make repairs, officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

Khrys Johnson, a spokesperson for PennDot, said construction officials were meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a timeline for when the ramp could reopen.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to head east on I-76 before exiting at Montgomery Drive to access the westbound lane. Drivers should anticipate adding extra travel time, PennDOT officials said.

Motorists can check roadway conditions on 511PA.com and view a complete list of construction projects along state-owned highways through the District 6 traffic bulletin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.