Skip to content
Transportation
Link copied to clipboard

Structural damage closes Roosevelt Expressway ramp to I-76 West

Drivers are being detoured to I-76 East and Montgomery Drive to access the westbound lanes.

Traffic moves on the southbound Roosevelt Expressway bridge (top) over the Schuylkill. PennDOT officials shut down the ramp (right) rom Roosevelt Expressway to I-76 West Tuesday after discovering structural damage following a crash.
Traffic moves on the southbound Roosevelt Expressway bridge (top) over the Schuylkill. PennDOT officials shut down the ramp (right) rom Roosevelt Expressway to I-76 West Tuesday after discovering structural damage following a crash.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

Drivers should expect delays at the Roosevelt Expressway ramp to I-76 West after a large vehicle struck the bridge Tuesday afternoon, causing structural damage.

The ramp will remain closed until bridge engineers can safely make repairs, officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

Khrys Johnson, a spokesperson for PennDot, said construction officials were meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a timeline for when the ramp could reopen.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to head east on I-76 before exiting at Montgomery Drive to access the westbound lane. Drivers should anticipate adding extra travel time, PennDOT officials said.

Motorists can check roadway conditions on 511PA.com and view a complete list of construction projects along state-owned highways through the District 6 traffic bulletin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.