Philly brings back single-ride passes for Indego bike-share program

The city’s bike-share program, Indego, is bringing back single-ride passes.

The single-ride passes will join the existing 24-hour, monthly, and yearly ride passes and will be “ideal for local commuters, tourists, and first-time riders alike,” Waffiyyah Murray, Indego program manager, said in a statement. Single-ride passes can be purchased starting Thursday by selecting “single ride” on the Indego mobile app.

Passes cost $4.50 for 30 minutes on any classic bike. There is an additional fee of 30 cents per minute for electric bikes to support their higher operational costs, a statement from the city and Indego operator Bicycle Transit Systems said. Riders will be charged an additional $4.50 for every 30 minutes if their ride exceeds the first 30 minutes. Thirty-minute rides cannot be split into multiple trips.

The announcement is part of the program’s five-year plan to expand its services. This year, Indego plans to add 750 new docking points across 35 to 40 stations, and 375 e-bikes to the system, the statement said. More than 100 additional classic bikes will also be added. The program said it is targeting neighborhoods that include Mill Creek/Parkside, Kingsessing, Kensington/Richmond, Wynnefield/Overbrook, and Upper East Falls.

Daily passes cost $15 and 30-day passes are $20. Annual passes start at $156. Additional fees for Indego electric bikes with other pass types remains 20 cent per minute and 7 cents per minute for access passes.

In 2023, Indego ridership reached one million total rides for the first time in the program’s history. In June, Indego hit a new record with 5,621 rides in a single day, surpassing the previous record of 5,386 during the 2015 papal visit.