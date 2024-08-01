Skip to content
Transportation
Link copied to clipboard

Philly brings back single-ride passes for Indego bike-share program

There is an additional fee for single passes for electric bikes.

Indego bikes stand ready to be used on tours offered by the Bicycle Coalition at the farmers' market in North Philadelphia.
Indego bikes stand ready to be used on tours offered by the Bicycle Coalition at the farmers' market in North Philadelphia.Read moreMICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
    by Hannah Nguyen
    Updated 
    Published 

The city’s bike-share program, Indego, is bringing back single-ride passes.

The single-ride passes will join the existing 24-hour, monthly, and yearly ride passes and will be “ideal for local commuters, tourists, and first-time riders alike,” Waffiyyah Murray, Indego program manager, said in a statement. Single-ride passes can be purchased starting Thursday by selecting “single ride” on the Indego mobile app.

Passes cost $4.50 for 30 minutes on any classic bike. There is an additional fee of 30 cents per minute for electric bikes to support their higher operational costs, a statement from the city and Indego operator Bicycle Transit Systems said. Riders will be charged an additional $4.50 for every 30 minutes if their ride exceeds the first 30 minutes. Thirty-minute rides cannot be split into multiple trips.

The announcement is part of the program’s five-year plan to expand its services. This year, Indego plans to add 750 new docking points across 35 to 40 stations, and 375 e-bikes to the system, the statement said. More than 100 additional classic bikes will also be added. The program said it is targeting neighborhoods that include Mill Creek/Parkside, Kingsessing, Kensington/Richmond, Wynnefield/Overbrook, and Upper East Falls.

Daily passes cost $15 and 30-day passes are $20. Annual passes start at $156. Additional fees for Indego electric bikes with other pass types remains 20 cent per minute and 7 cents per minute for access passes.

In 2023, Indego ridership reached one million total rides for the first time in the program’s history. In June, Indego hit a new record with 5,621 rides in a single day, surpassing the previous record of 5,386 during the 2015 papal visit.