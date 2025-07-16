No car? Here’s how to reach the Jersey Shore by train, bus, or rideshare

You don’t need a car — or the headache of Shore traffic — to get from Philly to the beach.

Whether you’re heading to Atlantic City for a day trip, planning a weekend in Wildwood, or visiting family in Cape May, there are multiple ways to reach the Jersey Shore using public transit. Trains and buses run regularly from Philadelphia, and for those willing to mix and match, you can combine SEPTA, NJ Transit, and rideshare options to get where you’re going.

And if you’re looking to skip the parking fees, tolls, and long summer backups on the Expressway, public transportation may even be the more relaxing option. You can read, nap, scroll TikTok, or just watch the Shore towns roll in and out from your window.

Here’s a breakdown of the best ways to get to the Shore from Philly without driving — including how long it takes, what it costs, and what to expect when you get there.

🚆 By train: NJ Transit’s Atlantic City Rail Line

The most scenic (and least stressful) way to reach the Shore by public transit is the Atlantic City Rail Line, which departs from 30th Street Station and drops you off in Atlantic City in about 90 minutes.

Cost: A one-way ticket from Philadelphia to Atlantic City costs $12.70. If you’re planning to return, your best deal is the round-trip excursion fare: $23 total if purchased in advance via the NJ Transit app or ticket vending machines. (*Use code PHILLYPASS25 to save 40%) This round-trip ticket is valid for up to 10 days, making it perfect for weekend getaways or short stays. Schedule: Trains run about a dozen times daily, with service from early morning until late evening. Perks: The train has free Wi-Fi and restrooms, and drops you off just a few blocks from the Boardwalk.

If you’re headed to another Shore town, like Ocean City or Sea Isle, you’ll need to hop on a NJ Transit bus or take a rideshare from Atlantic City.

🎟️ Excursion fares are discounted round-trip tickets that must be purchased in advance. They’re valid for up to 10 days and often cost less than two one-way tickets combined.

🚌 By bus: NJ Transit Route 551 and Route 316

🟢 To Atlantic City (Route 551)

If you’re headed to Atlantic City, NJ Transit’s Route 551 bus is one of the most convenient and affordable ways to get there from Center City Philadelphia.

Where it departs: The 551 picks up at multiple stops in Center City, including along Market Street (between Seventh and 13th Streets), Broad and Cherry, and Vine Street (Eighth to 13th Streets). Trip time: About 90 to 100 minutes, depending on traffic. Cost: One-way fare: $20.70 Round-trip excursion fare: $23 total, if you buy in advance through the NJ Transit app or a ticket machine (valid for 10 days)

🔵 To Wildwood and Cape May (Route 316 — seasonal)

During the summer, NJ Transit’s Route 316 offers direct service from Philadelphia to Wildwood and Cape May — no transfers needed.

Where it departs: Buses board at 30th Street Station (JFK Boulevard) and select Market Street stops in Center City. Trip time: To Wildwood: About 1 hour and 40 minutes To Cape May: About 3 hours Cost: Wildwood: $25.85 one-way, $34.50 round-trip (excursion fare) Cape May: $28.45 one-way, $37.95 round-trip (excursion fare) Seasonal schedule: Operates daily during peak Shore season, typically from late June through Labor Day. Check njtransit.com for current departure times.

This is your best public transit option if you’re heading to the southern Shore and want to avoid transfers.

🛺 Getting around: NJ Transit buses and jitneys

Once you arrive in Atlantic City, NJ Transit has regular buses to towns like Ocean City, Margate, and Longport. The Atlantic City Jitney Association runs short trips around town — $3 per ride, cash only.

To plan a multi-leg trip using bus connections from Atlantic City, use NJ Transit’s Trip Planner.

🚗 By Uber or Lyft

Rideshare apps are convenient, especially if you’re traveling with friends or staying somewhere that’s not near a train or bus terminal. But they’re definitely the most expensive option.

Here’s what to expect for a one-way trip from Philadelphia (nonpeak pricing):

A ride to Atlantic City typically costs $120 to $140. Going farther south to Ocean City or Sea Isle City can run you around $150 to $170. A trip to Wildwood or Cape May is likely to cost $170 to $190 or more.

These rates can go way up during rush hour, weekends, or holidays. And while it’s possible to take a shared or economy ride within Philly, most long-distance trips will require you to book a standard or premium vehicle.

🧭 Final tips

Buy transit tickets in advance — especially if you want the discounted excursion fare. Download the NJ Transit App for easy ticket buying, live updates, and schedules. Check schedules before you go, especially for NJ Transit’s seasonal routes to Wildwood and Cape May. Travel early in the day on weekends to avoid crowds and higher rideshare prices. Pack light — there’s not much room for beach chairs on the bus.

Henry Savage contributed to this article.