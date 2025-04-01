Jim Kenney urges Mayor Parker to continue SEPTA program that gave free rides to low-income Philadelphians

Former Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday urged his successor’s administration to continue the experimental Zero Fare program that gives 25,000 low-income people monthly SEPTA passes at no cost so they can reach jobs, medical appointments, and other destinations.

“Eliminating the free transit program now would only mean fewer people able to work, more people relying on public assistance, and an even more strained local economy,” Kenney wrote in an opinion article published in The Inquirer.

Advertisement

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s city budget proposal does not include funding for Zero Fare in fiscal 2026, which begins July 1.

City Councilmembers Nicolas O’Rourke and Jim Harrity have raised concerns about the end of the program, as have advocates for low-income people and the urban-policy PAC 5th Square, which is circulating an online petition to save it.

Defunding Zero Fare “betrays a serious anti-poverty strategy that actually helps boost our struggling SEPTA system,” O’Rourke said during a Council hearing last week.

“We have chosen not to continue that pilot, but that does not suggest in any way that we do not support SEPTA and are not concerned about their fiscal health,” Tiffany Thurman, chief of staff for Parker’s administration, told council members.

Parker administration officials say it would cost the city’s general fund $30 million to continue offering the Zero Fare benefit, which Kenney started in 2023 using federal pandemic aid money.

As of mid-March, Zero Fare participants had taken about 6.6 million trips on SEPTA since the program started in the late summer of 2023, the transit agency said. In the last three months of 2024, passholders took an average of 100,000 trips a week.

Kenney said in the commentary that removing $80 to $100 a month in transit costs for low-income working families makes all the difference.

“It gave them a chance to breathe, to feed their kids and to live with a little less financial stress … and it wasn’t just about the riders, we were supporting SEPTA itself,” Kenney wrote.

The city provides an annual operating subsidy to SEPTA, and the mayor’s pending budget has earmarked $135 million for that next year, said Parker’s spokesperson Joe Grace. It based its current support on the governor’s original request for transit funding rather than the lower amount the legislature offered, Grace said.

The Parker administration is also planning on cutting spending on the Key Advantage program that gives free SEPTA passes to city workers, another Kenney proposal.

“The City is not proposing to eliminate the SEPTA Key [Advantage] program,” Grace said in a statement. “Instead, we are proposing to rationalize the contract through a renegotiation” of the price.

The city funded that benefit at $9 million this year and the budget proposal sets aside $5 million for it.