The MLK Drive bridge has a reopening date

Behold pedestrians, bikers, and drivers, the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Bridge has a reopening date.

More than two years after the bridge closed to the public for a rehabilitation project, the structure that opened in 1965 will reopen for recreational activities on Sept. 19.

As for drivers, cars are welcome starting Monday, Sept. 22, at 7 a.m.

The $20 million rehabilitation project brings repaired piers and steel structures, according to the city. It also replaced and widened the concrete bridge, and a new three-car-lane layout adds a 10.5-foot-wide path to the MLK Drive trail.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.on the east side of the bridge, near Eakins Oval.