The MLK Drive bridge has a reopening date

Pedestrians and drivers now have a date for when they'll be able to travel on a restored Martin Luther King Drive Bridge.

People out riding their bikes and running along the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Philadelphia, Pa., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
Read moreTyger Williams / Staff Photographer

Behold pedestrians, bikers, and drivers, the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Bridge has a reopening date.

More than two years after the bridge closed to the public for a rehabilitation project, the structure that opened in 1965 will reopen for recreational activities on Sept. 19.

As for drivers, cars are welcome starting Monday, Sept. 22, at 7 a.m.

The $20 million rehabilitation project brings repaired piers and steel structures, according to the city. It also replaced and widened the concrete bridge, and a new three-car-lane layout adds a 10.5-foot-wide path to the MLK Drive trail.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.on the east side of the bridge, near Eakins Oval.