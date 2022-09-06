Megabus is expanding its Philadelphia service by adding routes to and from 11 Pennsylvania cities, with buses now traveling farther into the state.

The expansion for Coach USA’s intercity bus service comes as a result of a partnership with Fullington Trailways, another service that has routes in central Pennsylvania. Through the partnership, Philadelphia will be connected to 11 cities. Additionally, Harrisburg will be connected to nine cities, Pittsburgh with 22 cities, State College with 18 cities, and New York City with 14 cities.

Megabus will now provide Philadelphia service to and from the following locations:

Williamsport

Lewisburg

Danville

Bloomsburg

Hazleton

Jim Thorpe

Beaver Meadows

Hudsondale

Lehighton

Allentown

Quakertown

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania,” Colin Emberson, vice president, commercial, said in a statement. “As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network.”

New schedules were online as of Aug. 29, according to the statement, and tickets on the new routes were available starting Thursday at us.megabus.com.