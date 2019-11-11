PATCO High Speed Line trains are operating on an emergency schedule after an inspection detected a defect in a rail in Camden, forcing trains to single track around the affected area.
Morning rush hour trains are operating every 10 minutes into the city and ever 12 minutes into New Jersey. All trains are operating as locals.
Service was further disrupted by a medical emergency. Passengers at Ferry Avenue reported four arriving trains were full and that riders were forced to wait longer. PATCO said it sent an empty train to Collingswood to pick still waiting westbound passengers.
There is no word yet when riders might expect a return to normal service.