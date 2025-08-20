PATCO suspending weekday overnight trains for six months starting in September

Cherry Hill and other South Jersey PATCO riders who travel overnight on weekdays will soon need another way to get to and from Philadelphia.

Beginning Sept. 1, PATCO’s weekday “owl service” — trains that run from midnight to 4:30 a.m., Monday through Friday — will be suspended for six months. PATCO’s Philadelphia concourse areas will also close overnight during that time.

The pause is part of a pilot program aimed at addressing safety, cleanliness, and efficiency concerns, the Delaware River Port Authority said.

How long will the shutdown last

Sept. 1, 2025: Last day of weekday overnight service. March 1, 2026: Pilot ends. PATCO and the city will decide whether to restart owl service or extend the suspension for up to another six months.

Why is PATCO shutting down overnight

PATCO and the City of Philadelphia say the six-month pause will allow crews to:

Deep clean concourses, stations, and facilities. Pressure-wash city stations with large water tanks brought onto the tracks. Complete rail projects that can’t be done while trains are running.

The Delaware River Port Authority, which operates PATCO, says the work is aimed at improving safety, cleanliness, and efficiency across the system.

“When the project is complete, riders can expect a refreshed PATCO,” said PATCO spokesperson Mike Williams. “Cleaner stations, cleaner trains, and a smoother, more reliable ride. The improvements may not all be immediately visible, but together they’ll create a more comfortable, enjoyable commuting experience.”

What’s not changing with PATCO

Weekend late-night service is unaffected. There will be no changes to PATCO service or stations on the weekend owl service. Trains will continue to run from midnight to 4:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

PATCO station closures in August

In the weeks leading up to the suspension, PATCO has already reduced overnight weekday service. Trains are running every two hours, and stations are closing in two-week intervals for deep cleaning.

The only New Jersey PATCO stations affected this month are Broadway and Lindenwold. Cherry Hill’s Woodcrest station will remain open.

August PATCO station closures

Aug. 11—22: Lindenwold and 8th & Market closed; 9/10th & Locust open. Aug. 25—29: Broadway and 15/16th & Locust closed; City Hall open.

Starting Sept. 1, all weekday overnight service will stop until at least March.