Sure, people like to hate on the Philadelphia Parking Authority for “courtesy” tows, tickets and even, sometimes, its costly real estate deals.

But give the agency credit for its success in streamlining how people pay for metered street parking.

Late last month, the authority’s pay-by-phone app meterUp was downloaded for the 1 millionth time since December 2017. Just under 70% of meter payments in the city are now made on mobile devices, PPA officials say.

“It’s a benefit to the public that gives them flexibility and convenience,” said Corinne O’Connor, the director of on-street at the Philadelphia Parking Authority. “No feeding coins into a meter and you don’t have to run back to a kiosk to add extra time.”

With a laugh, O’Connor said, “You can point out how much kinder and gentler the parking authority is.” Customer complaints have dropped.

Before too long, the traditional mechanical parking meter might be found only in museums and on eBay.

The switch to virtual parking has accelerated across the country in the past five years or so. ParkMobile, the authority’s meterUp contractor, runs pay-by-app programs for about 3,000 cities, said Brendon Crowther, project manager in the on-street division of PPA.

When parking kiosks began arriving in 2005, there were 15,000 coin-operated meters on the streets of Philadelphia, O’Connor said.

All of those single-head meters were cluttering things up, not to mention costing money to maintain and to collect tons of coins, she said. “We wanted to kind of reduce the furniture,” O’Connor said.

Today’s traditional meter census: about 450.

The first coin-gobbling parking meter, known as Park-O-Meter No. 1, appeared in downtown Oklahoma City in 1935, invented by a lawyer and newspaper editor as a way to keep traffic moving and shops full.

By 1937, they were on the streets of Atlantic City and Wilmington. Philadelphia took a cautious approach and the first meters didn’t appear in the city until the late 1940s.

This time, the city was an early parking-tech adopter.

