More roundabouts could be coming to the Philadelphia area soon

More traffic circles could be coming to the Philadelphia area soon.

Roundabouts, at several stages of project development, are proposed or planned for Philadelphia as well as Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware Counties, according to plans on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDot) website.

Philadelphia also got a new traffic circle in Fishtown in 2021 at the intersection of York Street and Frankford and Trenton Avenues, and in South Philadelphia at the Penrose Roundabout.

Roundabouts are designed for cars to slow down to 25 mph or less and offer greater safety than other kinds of intersections, according to PennDot.

In 47 intersections on state routes where roundabouts were placed, fewer crashes and crashes involving an injury occurred, according to data from PennDot between 2004 and 2023.

PennDot has proposed roundabouts across the Philadelphia area including at the following locations:

Philadelphia County

Bucks County

Montgomery County

Delaware County