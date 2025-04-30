More roundabouts could be coming to the Philadelphia area soon
Roundabouts are planned or proposed for Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties.
More traffic circles could be coming to the Philadelphia area soon.
Roundabouts, at several stages of project development, are proposed or planned for Philadelphia as well as Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware Counties, according to plans on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDot) website.
Philadelphia also got a new traffic circle in Fishtown in 2021 at the intersection of York Street and Frankford and Trenton Avenues, and in South Philadelphia at the Penrose Roundabout.
Roundabouts are designed for cars to slow down to 25 mph or less and offer greater safety than other kinds of intersections, according to PennDot.
In 47 intersections on state routes where roundabouts were placed, fewer crashes and crashes involving an injury occurred, according to data from PennDot between 2004 and 2023.
PennDot has proposed roundabouts across the Philadelphia area including at the following locations:
Philadelphia County
Bucks County
Easton Road with New Britain and Sauerman Roads in Doylestown Township. The intersections have been described by PennDot as “high crash locations.”
Second Street Pike and Bustleton Pike in Northampton Township. The current intersection experiences “high delays and long queues,” according to PennDOT. The proposed roundabout project aims to “help decrease speeds through the corridor while aiding in safety and improving operations of the intersection.”
Route 113 (Souderton Road) and Minsi Trail in Hilltown Township. The project aims to “improve safety and mobility through the intersection and to reduce angle and rear-end crashes and injury crashes,” according to PennDot.
U.S. 202 and Route 263. The project includes building stormwater management facilities and crossings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Langhorne-Yardley Road and Bridgetown Pike in Middletown Township.
Jacksonville and Almshouse Roads in Northampton Township.
Montgomery County
Belmont Avenue and St. Asaphs Road in Lower Merion Township. Some in the area have opposed the construction of the proposed roundabout.
Philmont Avenue, Pine and Tomlinson Roads in Lower Moreland Township. PennDot says the intersection experiences “heavy delay during peak hours as well as other periods.” The project is expected to open up to contractor bids in 2027.
Main Street and Egypt Road/Jefferson Avenue/Orchard Lane in West Norriton Township.
Delaware County
Chichester Avenue and I-95 ramps in Upper Chichester Township.
Concord, Valleybrooke, Foulk, and Chelsea Roads in Bethel Township.
Concord and Bethel Roads in Chester Township.
Concord Road and McDonald Blvd as well as Concord Road, Sunfield Drive and WestRock driveway in Chichester Township.