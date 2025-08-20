SEPTA is cutting service. Here’s how to fill the gaps in your commute.

SEPTA’s service cuts start Sunday, Aug. 24. That means fewer buses, reduced trolley and subway schedules, and less frequent Regional Rail trips. A 21.5% fare increase follows on Sept. 1.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker called the changes a threat to the region’s “economic survival.”

“It’s not just about the children. It’s the parents who need to get to work, the seniors, industries and other stakeholders,” she said in a statement.

Here’s a guide to alternatives if your usual SEPTA route is shortened, delayed, or eliminated.

Getting around Center City if your SEPTA route is cut

If you’re able to walk: Philadelphia’s downtown is compact. A person of average ability can walk from City Hall to either the Delaware or Schuylkill riverfront in about 30 minutes. If you prefer to bike: Indego bike share now has more than 200 stations, with 30 new locations added in 2025, expanding service into Roxborough, Port Richmond, and Cobbs Creek. Riders took 142,000 trips in July, the program’s busiest month ever. A ride from Fishtown to City Hall takes about 18 minutes. From University City to Center City, it’s under 10. Use promo code indecycle25 this September for a $1 Indego30 pass. Other Indego pricing options include: Single Ride: $4.50 for one 30-minute ride on a classic bike. (E-bikes: extra 30¢/min.; rides over 30 min.: extra 30¢/min.). Guest Pass: $15 for 24 hours of unlimited 60-minute rides on classic bikes. (E-bikes: extra 20¢/min.; rides over 60 min.: extra 20¢/min.). Indego30: $20/month for unlimited 60-minute rides on classic bikes. (E-bikes: extra 20¢/min.; rides over 60 min.: extra 20¢/min.). Indego365: $156/year ($13/month) for unlimited 60-minute rides on classic bikes. (E-bikes: extra 20¢/min.; rides over 60 min.: extra 20¢/min.). Indego365 Plus: $230/year ($19.17/month) with two 30-minute e-bike rides included daily, then 20¢/min. for additional e-bike time. If you want a shuttle option: The purple Philly PHLASH bus loops through Center City, connecting Penn’s Landing, the Art Museum, and other attractions. It runs every 15 minutes during the day. Find route maps and schedules here. Cost: $2 per person per ride, $5 for a one-day pass, and $12 for a family pass (two adults and two kids). Children 4 and under and seniors always ride free. Two-day pass: $9 online only (consecutive days, no fees).

If you’re commuting from South Jersey and you can’t take SEPTA

PATCO Speedline: Runs between Lindenwold and Center City with downtown stops at 8th and Market, 9th/10th & Locust, 12th/13th & Locust, and 15th/16th & Locust. Starting Sept. 1, weekday overnight trains (midnight to 4:30 a.m., Monday–Friday) wil— be suspended through March 1, 2026 for maintenance and cleaning. Weekend late-night service remains unaffected. Rider info. NJ Transit: South Jersey bus routes connect through the Ben Franklin Bridge, and the River LINE light rail runs Camden—Trenton, linking to Amtrak and other NJ Transit services. Trip planner.

Getting to the airport without SEPTA

SEPTA Airport Line: Starting Sept. 2, trains will shift from every 30 minutes to every hour throughout the day.

Taxis and rideshares

Taxis: Dispatch numbers include 215-666-6666 (Philadelphia Taxi Service) or 215-333-3333 (215-Get-A-Cab). Rideshares: Uber and Lyft operate throughout Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Uber Route Share: A new option launched in Philadelphia in May, billed as Uber’s “most affordable ride.” Route Share rides run on set schedules along busy commuter corridors, with pickups every 20 minutes during rush hours (6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.). Fares are advertised as up to 50% cheaper than UberX, but require riders to walk to a pickup point and share the ride with up to two others.

Park-and-ride options

The city has mapped park-and-ride lots near transit hubs so drivers can avoid taking cars into Center City, especially during peak rush hour. The Philadelphia Parking Authority is also evaluating “pop-up” parking near outlying transit stops. Travelers can check the ParkMobile app for updates and payment options.

Active travel, if you’re able

Circuit Trails Network: Philadelphia’s regional trail system connects city neighborhoods with suburban routes, useful for cyclists making part of their trip without SEPTA.

How the city is responding to changes to SEPTA

The city is adjusting its own operations to manage congestion:

The Traffic Operations Center will run from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. to adjust signals and coordinate emergency repairs. Street inspectors will patrol for unpermitted work or closures before 9 a.m. The PPA will step up enforcement of peak hour clearance lanes, including along North Broad Street. 📞 Call 911 for urgent traffic issues (like damaged signals). 📞 Call 311 for nonurgent issues (like potholes or signage).

Bottom line

“There is no substitute for SEPTA,” Deputy Managing Director Mike Carroll said. “But in the meantime, we must adapt to new patterns of travel.”

That might mean walking if you’re able, biking a short leg of your trip, carpooling, or leaning on systems like PATCO, NJ Transit, or PHLASH to cover the gaps. Taxis and rideshares remain options, too.