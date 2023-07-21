Two SEPTA buses collided while driving along Roosevelt Boulevard Friday afternoon, critically injuring a woman.

The crash occurred on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst around noon, when a Route 14 bus rammed into the back of a Route 1 bus, damaging at least the back of the vehicle. It is unclear what caused the collison, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, and both buses will be taken out of service.

“It doesn’t look like they were totaled, but there will be some repairs,” Busch said.

Advertisement

SEPTA reported that there were 20 injuries, including one woman who Philadelphia Police reported was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in extremely critical condition and three others who were sent there in unknown condition.

Three others were transported to Nazerth Hospital in unknown condition, according to police, while the remainder are being treated at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the crash. SEPTA will review surveillance videos and interview the bus operators involved, said Busch.

This is a developing story and will be updated.