One SEPTA bus crashed into another in South Philadelphia

Two SEPTA buses were involved in a crash in South Philadelphia Wednesday morning, with six passengers reporting minor injuries.

One Route G bus ran into another, stopped Route G bus at around 10:30 a.m. at 15th Street and Oregon Avenue.

Andrew Busch, a spokesperson for SEPTA, said three passengers from each bus reported minor injuries.

There were some delays as a result of the crash, according to Busch, but normal service resumed by Wednesday afternoon.

This was the latest in a string of crashes involving public transportation in the past few weeks, including five major collisions during a single week in late July that killed one person and injured at least 25 more.

There hasn’t been a common link between the recent rash of collisions involving Philly buses and trolleys, but investigations are ongoing and the Federal Transit Administration may step in to provide more oversight.

SEPTA is also conducting its own review, including an examination of operator staffing levels and training.

Busch said SEPTA’s System Safety Division is investigating the incident involving the two G buses.