For the first time since SEPTA began in 1964, the transit agency is proposing wholesale changes to the bus network in Philadelphia and its Pennsylvania suburbs. The aim: faster, more frequent service — oriented to the way people travel today.

Schedules have been tied to peak demand, with more buses running during traditional morning and evening rushes and many routes drawn to move people to and from Center City, said Dan Nemiroff, the senior planner in charge of the redesign project.

Now, however, travel and work patterns are changing. After COVID-19, demand for peak-hour bus rides is down and has increased during midday and night hours, when scheduled frequency can drop, forcing some riders to wait more than 20 minutes between buses.

Since SEPTA began running its bus system, workplaces are more scattered, such as the warehouses recently built for FedEx, UPS, Amazon, and others. People need consistent access to buses at different times of the day and on weekends, too, both for work and other trips.

“We would like to run the same [frequent] service seven days a week, which is a big shift, Nemiroff said in an interview.

The draft plan was introduced Monday evening during a public Zoom meeting.

What changes is SEPTA proposing?

In the draft of the SEPTA Bus Revolution, the number of routes shrinks to 99, down from 125 currently.

There would be shorter wait times to catch a bus on high-priority routes, those with robust ridership and the potential to attract new riders, such as by better connections to employment centers.

In the draft, there are 44 high-frequency routes, defined as having scheduled times between buses of 15 minutes or less. Currently, there are 33. The most frequent buses would run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, SEPTA says.

Planners have separated the proposed routes into four categories: 10 max, 15 max, 30 max, and 60 max, denoting the maximum number of minutes between buses on each route.

The lines were designed to use fewer streets, keeping buses on arterial roads as much as possible, and many routes were straightened to reduce turns.

How will my route be affected?

Not many details of route changes are yet available, but SEPTA says route specific maps should be posted within a couple of weeks. Readers can find information about frequency of service by route on this interactive map of the draft network and see the routes by zooming in.

When the redesign was launched, there was a lot of talk about the need to reduce the number of bus stops in order to speed up the network and make service more reliable. That inspired anxiety among many.

The Bus Revolution team wanted to get routes laid out first, and now will focus on stops. “We do know that stop spacing is a huge part of the bus being slow, but it’s also a part of the bus service being accessible,” said Bethany Whitaker, senior principal with Nelson/Nygaard, a transportation planning consultancy working with SEPTA.

When will changes take effect?

SEPTA will unveil their final plan in early 2023, with meetings to explain and take questions. Then formal hearings and board consideration in the spring. Some changes would start in fall 2023. Then more changes would be phased in over the entire year in 2024.

What are ‘micro transit zones’?

This may be the biggest change in the Bus Revolution: a brand-new service.

In 15 suburban zones — 79 square miles in all — SEPTA would offer on-demand bus service. It would operate like Uber or Lyft, replacing routes where buses come only every 60 minutes, in areas where there is demand for transit but not enough to sustain a robust fixed-route schedule.

On-demand zones would be established in, among other places, lower Bucks County; northern Montgomery County; in Chester County, around Phoenixville and Malvern; and in Delaware County near Broomall.

Why does SEPTA say its plan will be an improvement?

Authority officials say: The new system will be easier to understand. Bus routes will be integrated more, and riders will be more smoothly connect to other SEPTA services, such as rail transit.

“These ideas are really going to benefit people, help them get further faster,” Nemiroff said. “It’ll help us run our system more reliably which will ultimately, make our customers happier and get more people to use it.”

Did SEPTA get public input before doing this?

SEPTA and its consultants heard from about 20,000 people in person, during virtual talks, and in online surveys. Transit advocates criticized the agency, saying it could have had more participation if it had advertised better.

Is it too late to weigh in?

No. SEPTA says it is all ears. They’re going to do an advertising blitz with “car card” ads on buses, at transportation centers and bus shelters. It has scheduled 14 open houses, with more on the way. There will be eight Monday evening Zoom “transit talks,” each focused on a different area. Officials also plan to organize meetings geared to concerns with specific groups: Chinese and Spanish speakers; older people; people with disabilities; parents with school-age children; and neighborhoods due to see the most changes.