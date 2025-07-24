Red sign at your SEPTA bus stop? It’s an alert about the route’s future.
A 20% cut in SEPTA service and a fare increase are scheduled for Aug. 24, barring new state funding. 32 bus routes will be eliminated.
With little movement in state budget negotiations, SEPTA employees on Thursday began posting alert signs at bus stops along routes slated to be eliminated or shortened.
It’s a crucial step in the process of informing customers before 20% service cuts could kick in Aug. 24.
The transit agency has to zip-tie the warnings to utility poles at 3,000 stops — and wants to finish the job before the fall schedules are posted online in roughly two weeks.
“There’s a lot of ground to cover,” said spokesperson Andrew Busch.
The signs are temporary, made of waterproof material. Metal ones will be affixed later if needed.
SEPTA has been preparing two sets of fall schedules, one for normal levels of service and the other showing reductions.
Busch said the timetables with service cuts will be posted to avoid confusing customers with two sets of schedules.
Many other steps must be taken to wind down service, such as pushing schedules to travel apps, including SEPTA’s own.
All of this is barring enactment of a state budget with money for transit, of course.
