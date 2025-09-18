Smoke in Center City tunnel causes big delays for SEPTA Regional Rail service

Smoke in a train tunnel in Center City led to big delays for commuters Thursday evening on SEPTA’s Regional Rail service.

No injuries or damage were reported.

SEPTA first reported a service halt shortly before 6 p.m. because of a situation that needed a response from the Philadelphia Fire Department

“There was smoke in the tunnel so we had to shut off power for PFD to respond. It was reported as a burning rubber smell, but unclear what was on fire,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in an email.

“The smoke has cleared and we are re-energizing the tracks, but it will continue to be slow for a while,” Busch said.