Smoke in Center City tunnel causes big delays for SEPTA Regional Rail service
Service has since resumed, though with significant delays, after the Philadelphia Fire Department was called to investigate smoke that reportedly smelled like burning rubber, SEPTA said.
Smoke in a train tunnel in Center City led to big delays for commuters Thursday evening on SEPTA’s Regional Rail service.
No injuries or damage were reported.
SEPTA first reported a service halt shortly before 6 p.m. because of a situation that needed a response from the Philadelphia Fire Department
“There was smoke in the tunnel so we had to shut off power for PFD to respond. It was reported as a burning rubber smell, but unclear what was on fire,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in an email.
“The smoke has cleared and we are re-energizing the tracks, but it will continue to be slow for a while,” Busch said.