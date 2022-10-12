An 18-year-old was fatally struck by a SEPTA Regional Rail train Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia, the transit agency said.

Service on the Fox Chase Line was suspended for more than two hours after the man, who was not identified, was hit south of the Lawndale Station shortly around 4:40 p.m. by a train traveling to Center City, authorities said.

The man, who police said was walking on the tracks, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Service on the line resumed shortly before 7 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.