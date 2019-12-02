A technical problem is preventing SEPTA riders from reloading their Key Cards.
Riders, however, are being allowed to board buses, trains and trolleys without paying, said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch.
The nature of the problem was not immediately clear.
Busch said the problem was first reported between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., just as the morning rush hour was starting, and affected reloading cards.
“Passengers aren’t being turned away," he said of those who encountered a problem.
It was not immediately known when the issue would be resolved.